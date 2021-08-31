Two sent to hospital after fallen tree sends car airborne in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police were called to the scene of a one-vehicle crash in Cameron County and after arriving, discovered two cars were involved with both drivers having serious injuries.

The crash occurred Monday morning, Aug. 30, when a tree fell on Route 120. The tree struck the hood of a car and after arriving, discovered that the limbs from the tree also hit a second car, causing it to go airborne, according to the report.

The 63-year-old male of the first car was taken to Penn Highlands and the 58-year-old woman of the second car was taken to Charles Cole Hospital. Troopers noted that both drivers were wearing their seatbelts but suffered serious injuries in the crash.