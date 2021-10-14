Two sent to hospital after crash in Clearfield County, state police investigate

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A crash in Clearfield County that sent two people to the hospital is under police investigation.

The crash occurred at Philipsburg Bigler Highway near Clearfield Street in Bradford Township at 12:33 p.m. on Oct. 14. A 2004 GMC Sierra crossed into the other lane and hit a 2011 Toyota Tacoma that had a passenger, according to the crash report.

Both the driver and the passenger of the Toyota received serious injuries from the accident and were then transported to UPMC Hospital in Altoona for further evaluation.

The crash is under state police investigation.