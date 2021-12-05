Two sent to hospital after crash in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two were sent to the hospital after a vehicle accident occurred Saturday night in Cambria County, according to dispatch.

The accident occurred at 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ragers Hill Road and Mt. Hope Road in Adams Township, dispatch confirmed. Two people were transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

Adams Township Fire Department, Adams Township Police Department, Forest Hills EMS and Portage EMS were at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as the story will be updated as more details are announced.