Two school buses crash in Blair County, kids on board

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A crash between two school buses with kids on board happened shortly after 4 p.m. Oct. 13 on Dunnings Highway.

A Spring Cove bus was traveling northbound and rear-ended a Hollidaysburg Area school bus that was stopped to let students off according to police.

Both buses reportedly had kids on board with 13 of them being on the Hollidaysburg Area school bus. Most of the kids on board were elementary school age. EMS arrived on the scene and reported that no one received any injuries from the accident

Some parents had to pick their children up from the scene of the accident.