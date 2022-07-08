UPDATE: State College Police said the leak has been stopped and the roadways have reopened to their previous construction patterns.

STATE COLLEGE, PA (WTAJ) — State College Police are alerting the community that two State College roads are closed due to a natural gas leak.

In a tweet from the State College Police, South Atherton Street and Westerly Parkway are closed due to a natural gas leak at their intersection. Police are asking those to avoid the area if possible and delays are expected.

Police suggest using Beaver Avenue to University Drive to go around the closure area.