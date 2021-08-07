Two pistols and other items stolen from unlocked cars in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Multiple items from cars were stolen during the late-night and early-morning hours in Benner Township along Millgate Road and Crestview Drive from Aug.5 to Aug. 6.

Two pistols along with purses, multiple credit cards, cash were stolen out of the unlocked vehicles.

Below are pictures of the suspect’s vehicle and in one of the pictures the suspect is outside the vehicle.

Police are investigating the thefts from the unlocked vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State police Rockview at (814) 355-7545.