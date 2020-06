UPDATE: Blair County Coroner Patty Ross has confirmed two males were killed in the Greenwood crash on East Pleasant Valley Boulevard.

Both drivers passed away from their injuries at UPMC Altoona late Friday night.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were sent to the hospital with serious injuries from a car crash in Altoona on Friday.

Emergency crews were sent to the crash around 1:20 p.m. where two cars collided on East Pleasant Valley Boulevard.

Both victims were sent to UPMC for treatment.