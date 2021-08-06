Two people of Jefferson County accused of sexually assaulting children

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people face charges after officials received a tip that someone had uploaded and transmitted a video containing child pornography via Facebook messenger.

Justin Lucius Ratzel, 31, and Raven Nichole Jeffrey are both charged with various counts of rape of children, sexual abuse of children, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in February of 2020, according to Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett. Officials were able to identify Ratzel as the person who uploaded and transmitted the video.

During the investigation, officials discovered a video that depicted Ratzel engaging in a sexual act with a 5-year-old girl, according to a press release. They also discovered that Jeffrey was present for the event and videotaped it on her cell phone.

Furthermore, officials identified another juvenile girl who Ratzel had performed a sexual act on.

The investigation is still ongoing, Burkett said.