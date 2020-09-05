Two people killed in Cambria County late night shooting, police investigating

CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are dead following a late night shooting in Cambria County.

This incident happened Friday along Truman boulevard in Conemaugh Township, and crews were called to the scene around 10:30 pm.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees has confirmed that 37 year-old Amanda Boring and 38 year-old William Yarina both died from gunshot wounds to the chest.

According to Lees, Boring was driving in the Covert Hill Section when Yarina rear ended her.

Police believe Yarina is Boring’s ex-boyfriend.

Boring and Yarina got out of their vehicles and began to argue, and that’s when Yarina shot her in the chest with a handgun.

Authorities say Yarina then turned the gun on himself.

WTAJ is told Boring’s 11 year old son was in her vehicle and called 911.

Her son was not injured in the incident.

Boring’s death is being ruled a homicide — and Yarina’s a suicide, according to Lees.

State Police are still investigating.