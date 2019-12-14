Two people injured in rollover crash on Julian Pike

PORT MATILDA, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police in Rockview, slippery conditions caused a rollover crash on Julian Pike yesterday afternoon.

Two people were traveling south on Julian Pike when the car lost traction, causing the driver to lose control of the car. Once the driver lost control, the car started sliding sideways into the opposite lane before running into a ditch.

After hitting the ditch, the car turned over on its right side, then came to rest sitting on its roof. Half of the car was sitting in the southbound lane of Julian Pike.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center and treated for minor injuries.

The crash caused the Northbound and Southbound lanes on Julian Pike to be closed for a hour. Centre County LifeLink and Port Matilda Fire Company assisted with the scene.