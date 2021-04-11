Two people injured after skier crashes into crowd at Seven Springs Mountain Resort

by: WTAJ Staff

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were taken to hospitals Saturday after a skier broke through a fence and went into a crowd at an area ski resort.

The accident happened at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Somerset County on the last day of the annual end-of-the-season event.

Resort officials said in a statement that the last skier of the day in the pond skim event “lost control and skied off the course, broke through a fence and hit two spectators.”

They said members of the resort’s ski patrol “swiftly attended to them” and they were taken to local hospitals, where a report on their conditions wasn’t immediately available.

