Two Penn State fraternities placed on interim suspension

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two fraternities at Penn State University have been placed on an interim suspension after they were accused of having gatherings that exceeded the limits set in place by State College police.

Beta Sigma Beta and Acacia both have the opportunity to appeal the violation.

This suspension follows the recent suspension of another Greek organization: Sigma Chi. Sigma Chi was suspended last week for also failing to follow COVID-19 guidelines implemented by the university.

Under the borough’s COVID-19 ordinance, gatherings of people that are not from the same household are capped off at 10 people. For gatherings at public parks and municipal property, the limit is 25 people.