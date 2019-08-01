Two officers assaulted during domestic dispute call, husband charged

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two local police officers are injured after responding to a domestic violence call that turned hostile.

One Altoona police officer was badly bitten by a dog and broke his hand. He’s now recovering.

The other officer is back to work, but was punched in the face multiple times.

Several Altoona Police officers responded to a domestic dispute call late Tuesday night, July 27, between Andrew and Shannon Booker, who had their young daughter.

According to the police report, the wife let officers inside the home, and the husband become verbally hostile and physical, eventually punching one of the officers in the face and chest several times.

The family’s dog then escaped and attacked the officers, giving one officer a minor bite to his forearm and another a moderate to severe bite on the right triceps, causing a noticeable puncture wound.

Bodycam footage captured the husband laughing and encouraging the dog’s behavior, shouting, “Yeah, get ’em,” police report.

Andrew Booker was arrested for aggravated assault, but the department said this situation didn’t have to happen.

“The actions of Mr. Booker, the hostility towards the officers, the wanting to go to a room where there would be possible weapons while he’s under the influence of alcohol and obviously showing hostility towards our officers, you know this could have been avoided but due to the actions of Mr. Booker these things did happen.” -Sgt Matthew Plummer, Altoona Police Department

Andrew Booker’s bail was set at $40,000 cash.

His preliminary hearing is set for August 14, 2019.