Two NY men sentenced in January home invasion attack in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two NY men who attacked a woman at her home, stole handguns, then led police on a chase before crashing will see decades in prison, the Jefferson County DA announced.

Blake Truver and Dennis Penhollow Jr., both of Jamestown, N.Y., were accused of hitting a woman over the head with a tire iron and then hitting her repeatedly in the face before they stole six handguns, a shotgun, an assault rifle, guitars, an amplifier and knives.

The men then chased away two other victims with knives when they arrived at the home. Both men then fled the scene in a grey Hyundai with New York plates. They were captured after crashing their car and being taken to the hospital.

Truver was sentenced to 19 to 53 years while Penhollow Jr was sentenced to 18 to 50 years after both pleading guilty to various charges including Burglary, robbery, criminal conspiracy, assault and others.

“The Pennsylvania State Police quickly responded and were led on a chase at speeds well-exceeding 100 miles per hour which ended in a spectacular crash just outside of Brookville,” Jeff Burkett, Jefferson County District Attorney.

“Such a violent incident sounds like crimes you would expect to hear about in Philadelphia or Chicago. When people come to Jefferson County and engage in this kind of terrible crime, we want to make sure they don’t get a Philadelphia or Chicago-style sentence. These men will be off the streets for about 2 decades as a result of our efforts.” Burkett added.

Burkett also thanked the State police for their hard work and involvement in the case as well as Judge John H. Foradora for a sentence he said matched the “gravity of the offenses.”