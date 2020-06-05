Two milk drops in Blair County: Martinsburg, Altoona, June 6

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Board is helping to organize a milk drop that will take place in two different locations of Blair County on Saturday morning, June 6, 2020.

The first milk drop is scheduled for 10 a.m. at First Church of Christ, 113 Good Shepard Road, Altoona, Pa.

The second will be 10 a.m. at Morrison’s Cove Memorial Park, Johnson Pavilion, 201 S. Walnut Street, Martinsburg, Pa.

Each car will receive one gallon of milk while supplies last. To ensure the safety and health of all involved in the distribution and comply with social distancing guidelines, there will be a drive-thru process. Residents are asked to stay in their car until they are prompted to receive their milk by either popping their trunk or opening a window.

“Milk and dairy foods are an important source of essential nutrients for people of all ages,” says Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program Board member Jennifer Heltzel. “It’s a priority now to help put nutritious foods in the hands of families, especially those with children.”

Heltzel’s initiative will bring over 4,000 gallons of milk to local families. In addition to public drive-thrus, milk deliveries will be made to other local groups including the Altoona Senior Center, Williamsburg Senior Center, New Life Church East Freedom, The Crossroad Williamsburg and the Mountain Lion BackPack program.

American Dairy Association North East represents over 10,000 dairy farms and plays a vital role in bringing milk processors and food banks together to ensure that families have access to nutritious milk and dairy foods.

“We help these groups navigate their way through the process to maximize the benefits of government programs for their communities,” says Rick Naczi, CEO, American Dairy Association North East. “We are fortunate that we can rely on our nations’ farmers to grow and produce an abundance of food to feed and nourish our families.”