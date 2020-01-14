Two men charged with firearm violations

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Blair County men are facing charges after police found an unlicensed handgun and a stolen cash register during a traffic stop.

Khiry Cannady, 29, and Joshua Gregg, 28, were arrested Saturday on firearm violations and receiving stolen property.

Police say the cash register was partially pried open and sitting beside a hammer, and the money was still inside.

They later found out the register belonged to the Popeyes on East Plank Road.

That burglary is still under investigation.

Officers also found an additional large amount of money.

Both Cannady and Gregg were already convicted felons.