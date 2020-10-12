Two men charged after traffic stop leads to meth, pipe found in truck

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men have been charged with possession charges after a traffic stop in Altoona resulted in Logan Township Police finding meth and paraphernalia.

Police report that on Oct. 8, just after 11 p.m., they pulled a truck over in the parking lot of Taco Bell on Plank Road for an equipment violation. They report that 41-year-old Philip Shultz of Altoona attempted to get out of the truck and was instructed to get back in. The driver, 39-year-old Richard Armstrong II of Shamokin was then talked to by police.

At that point, police report they noticed Shultz began digging in his right pants pocket and making sneaky movements. Police then asked him to exit the truck due to his suspicious behavior. A nicotine container was then located on the running boards of the truck that contained three plastic baggies of meth, roughly 1.83 grams, and other unused packaging material.

According to the report, a glass bulb meth pipe was found inside the truck as well. Armstrong was charged with posession of paraphernalia while Shultz was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia.