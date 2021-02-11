Two men charged after fight in veterans home leads to stabbing

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men face felony assault charges after a fight at a Clearfield County facility for homeless veterans.

The incident occurred Feb. 6 around 6:30 p.m. when state police were dispatched for a fight at Tomorrow’s Hope, a facility on Heverly Boulevard in Coalport that provides transitional housing and other services for veterans, according to the charges.

Dimitrius Miles, 54, and James Perry, 63, reportedly started fighting after Miles yelled at Perry for stomping on the floor with Miles stabbing Perry’s shoulder, left ribcage, abdomen and torso. He was also cut on the face by his right temple.

Perry said he was walking through the dormitory when Miles yelled at him for stomping on the floor. As Perry walked by, Miles jumped in front of him and said, “Let’s go,” Perry told state police. Perry claimed Miles came at him with something in his hand and made a comment that he was “gonna leave a mark,” according to the charges.

The two men fought and ended up on the floor. It was at this point when Miles reportedly stabbed Perry.

Miles told state police Perry was stomping as he walked through the dormitory and Perry was harassing him all night. Miles said Perry came at him with a sap consisting of a sock with a padlock inside, so he grabbed a pair of scissors and cut Perry in the face.

Both men are charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault, along with summary harassment. Perry’s bail is set at $50,000 cash and Miles had his bail set at $100,000 cash. Both men remain in Clearfield County Jail.

Miles waived his case on to Clearfield County Court on Wednesday and Perry is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on February 17.