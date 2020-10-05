Two men charged after $200K fraud

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lawrence Township police have charged two men with attempted theft of over $200,000 by deception.

According to police reports, 59-year-old James Schubert of Clearfield and 83-year-old Edward Hicks of Osceola Mills reportedly passed a forged check with an amount of $197,232 for the purchase of a residence located on Lick Run Road. The two men also allegedly offered $15,000 in additional checks that were never produced for the purchase of personal belongings in the residence as well as a vehicle.

Schubert and Hicks are facing charges of fraud, forgery, and theft by deception.

