Two men arrested after caught by police inside substation

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Centre County men face burglary charges after state police caught them inside of a building at a substation in Benner Township.

Beau Morgan, 37, and Paul Rupert, 50, were arrested Monday night after police saw flashlights shining around the building and two individuals walking inside the online utility building. Once they were taken into custody, police saw a bag at the main gate that had fresh cut copper pieces, multiple batteries, an angle grinder and a Sawzall. Rupert said the bag belonged to him, according to the charges filed.

State police said the pair were wearing dark clothing with masks over their faces, hoods up and gloves on their hands.

Both Morgan and Rupert have preliminary hearings scheduled for Sept. 15.