JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thomas Team Honda and Thomas Buick in Johnstown have teamed up for breast cancer awareness month.

During the month of October, for every car sold, both dealerships are donating $100 to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center in Windber.

The campaigns started in early October and folks have until October 31.

You can find Thomas Team Honda at 1920 Bedford Street and Thomas Buick at 750 Eisenhower Boulevard in Johnstown.