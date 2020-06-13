Two life flighted after two vehicle crash in Jefferson County

SUMMERVILLE BOROUGH, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were life flighted with serious injuries after a two vehicle crash in Jefferson County, according to State Police in Punxsutawney.

The crash happened just after 7 pm on June 11. Police say the driver, A 15 year old male, and passenger, a 44 year-old male, were traveling along Anderson Road in a Honda in Summerville Borough when the teen ran a stop sign making a turn onto Harrison Street.

The driver of a Ford car crashed into the driver and passenger of the Honda. Police say the two males in the Honda were life-flighted with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger in the Ford were uninjured. Jefferson County EMS and Summerville Fire Department assisted on the scene.