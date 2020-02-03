Two left seriously injured after multi-car crash on I-80

WASHINGTON TWP., JEFFERSON CO,. Pa (WTAJ) — State Police out of DuBois report that two women were taken to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh for life-threatening injuries after having to be extricated from a car after crashing on Friday, January 31.

The crash happened on I-80 in Jefferson County, near mile marker 88.4. Police report that the women had moved into the left lane and were attempting to pass the other car and started to merge into the right lane too soon.

The women then hit the second car in the left front tire/fender area. This caused them to lose control and drive off the road and through the median for roughly 200 feet before overturning. The car then hit a small tree before hitting the embankment with the front end, coming to a final stop.

Officials called in had to extricate both women from the car.

Police believe the two women who were taken to UPMC Pittsburgh were not wearing seatbelts.

The other driver and passenger were said to be unharmed and were both wearing their seatbelts.