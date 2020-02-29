Two “Leap Year’ babies born at Mount Nittany Medical in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — At the time of this article, there have been two babies born so far on this rare day in February, other wise known as “Leap Year.”

The first baby was born around 1 am this morning, while the other was born around noon. Both babies are boys.

Since 2000, there have been 17 Leap Year babies born at the various Mount Nittany Medical Centers across the region, with Centre County accounting for 13 of the 17 babies.

When asked about how they plan on celebrating their baby’s birthday, new father Jae-gil Lee, says “it would be great if we could celebrate the baby’s birthday every last Friday in February.”