Two Johnstown men arrested after police find drugs following car crash

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Johnstown men were caught with a large number of drugs and over $1,000 cash after crashing their car into a snowbank.

On Tuesday, Johnstown police were sitting at the intersection of Daniel Street and Storey Avenue around 9:15 p.m. when they saw 35-year-old Antonio Collins drive past, a man they recognized from prior incidents and knew he wasn’t to be driving, according to court documents.

Collins sped away instead of stopping, and he ended up crashing his vehicle into a snowbank after making a right onto Beatrice Avenue, according to police. After the crash, he was seen throwing a white baggie out of the passenger side toward 36-year-old Tyree Ellison.

Ellison tried to throw the baggie into a storm drain as police said they were ordering him to lay on the ground. Inside that baggie was 58 bags of suspected crack cocaine and 31 oxycodone pills.

Collins was in possession of $451, and Ellison was in possession of $600. Police noted they also found five cellphones from inside the vehicle.

The two were arrested and arraigned on a slew of felony drug charges. They’re behind bars with Collins’ bail set at 10 percent of $125,000 and Ellison’s bail set at 10 percent of $110,000.

Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for Feb. 24.