Two jailed for attempted homicide of 6-month-old in Bedford County

SCHELLSBURG BOROUGH, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police have arrested a man and woman for the alleged assault of a 6-month-old from shaken baby syndrome.

According to the report, Troopers from PSP Bedford responded to a medical emergency on Peter Street on Sept. 1, 2020, at roughly 8 p.m. They then had the infant taken to UPMC Bedford, who sent her to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for a subdural hematoma, diagnosed with shaken baby syndrome.

Troopers have charged Jensun Claycomb, 21, and Julia Hadix, 23, after the investigation lead them to believe that the injuries came from Claycomb.

Both were charged on Dec. 23 with numerous crimes including attempted homicide. They were arraigned and placed in Bedford County Jail.

