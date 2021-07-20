Two involved in 2017 Somerset double homicide face new felony charges

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A couple allegedly involved in the 2017 double homicide of Somerset County face new charges after police seized a gun, drugs and paraphernalia from the home after the initial arrest.

Markeus Benson, 30, and Jasmine Hinton, 27, were arrested April 30 outside of their house on Golde Street in Johnstown for their suspected involvement in the homicide case, according to the Johnstown Police Department.

Police initially reported that Benson was allegedly involved with the double homicide of two men who he was told robbed their stash house in Johnstown earlier that day. Police reported that both men were from Portage and would purchase drugs from an Ohio gang that owned the stash house.

Benson was taken by police that day to be booked while Hinton remained on the porch of the house with other officers due to two children being inside.

After Children and Youth Services arrived at the scene, Hinton granted officials access to the house in order to gather personal items for the children to be taken elsewhere. While in the home, they noticed a “prep tray” with marijuana sitting in it.

A search warrant was then issued, and officials report they found the following:

$66,000 in cash rubber-banded by each $1,000 in the living room

A loaded AR-15 under the couch cushion in the living room

Various boxes of ammo inside a hollow bench seat at the top of the stairs

Nine bags of marijuana throughout the first floor

One bag of suspected methamphetamine near the front door

One bag of suspected heroin near the front door

One back of suspected cocaine near the front door

One digital scale in the kitchen

One box of unused stamp bags

It was discovered that both Benson and Hinton were people to not possess firearms. They are currently awaiting trial for the charges related to 2017 criminal homicide.

Both are facing a slew of new felony charges including possessing a firearm, child endangerment, and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, as well as other charges. Benson has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 8.