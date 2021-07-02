Two injured, one thrown from vehicle, in Blair County crash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were injured Thursday evening after a crash caused their vehicle to roll several times, police report.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Dunnings Highway in Greenfield Township in the Claysburg area. According to police, the vehicle went off the roadway for unknown reasons.

After going up a steep embankment, the vehicle rolled over several times before coming to a stop upright on its tires. One person was thrown from the vehicle in the process.

Police report that the crash is still under investigation. Stick with WTAJ as we continue to learn more about this crash.