RIDGWAY, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Ridgway Wednesday morning that left two people injured.

Crews were called around 2:50 a.m. to a two-story home on Montmorenci Road. Two people were able to get out of the home but had unknown severity of injuries.

Both were taken to the local hospital as at least three crews continued to battle the blaze.

