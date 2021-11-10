Police: Two injured after rollover crash in Hollidaysburg

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning following a multi-vehicle crash in Hollidaysburg.

Emergency crews were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. to Chimney Rocks Road where three vehicles had crashed causing a rollover and entrapment, according to Hollidaysburg Borough police.

Two drivers were reportedly transported to UPMC Altoona with minor injuries. Four people total were involved.

Hollidaysburg Borough police, Blair County Sheriff, Hollidaysburg EMS, Phoenix Volunteer Fire Department, Geeseytown Fire Company and Duncansville Fire Department responded to the incident.