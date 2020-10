BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a car crash Friday morning.

Two cars collided between 25th Street and Union Avenue around 10:30 a.m. this morning. Not much information was available but Altoona police say that the injured parties were already off to the hospital before they even arrived on scene.

Both individuals are expected to be ok. It’s still unclear how the accident occurred.