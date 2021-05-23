Two injured after car slams into tree on I-99 near Johnstown

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were injured Saturday evening when an SUV slammed into a tree on the Johnstown-Cessna exit of Interstate-99.

According to officials, one person was trapped inside the vehicle after the crash, and had to be pried out before being flown by helicopter to a hospital.

The other person was taken by ambulance to the trauma unit at UPMC Altoona.

State police haven’t yet released any details about the crash. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.