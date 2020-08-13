Two in custody after early morning drug bust in Somerset County

WINDBER, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two suspects have been taken into custody after a search warrant was executed in Windber, and drugs were found in the home.

Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey L. Thomas announced that the search warrant was executed early Thursday morning at the residence of a “notorious drug dealer” located on the 400 block of 9th Street.

Two suspects were reportedly taken into custody, pending the filing of criminal charges.

Somerset County Detectives, Windber Police, and the Attorney General’s Office seized drugs, cash, and various paraphernalia.

Stick with WTAJ as we continue to confirm more information on this Thursday morning bust out of Somerset County.