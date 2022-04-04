BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Two Altoona residents have been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after police say they were living in “wall to wall garbage.”

On April 3, police were dispatched to an apartment on the 2700 block of Fairway Drive for deplorable conditions according to court documents.

Upon arrival, police said they observed “the overwhelming smell of cat urine” coming from the apartment lived in by Carly Steele, 19, and Dominic Socie, 18. There was only one walking path, surrounded by “wall-to-wall garbage”, police said. There were containers of food left open that were filled with maggots and a full litter box observed by police.

Police located an eight-month-old child, who was in a healthy condition, but determined that the residence was in a deplorable state unfit for living conditions. After talking with Blair County Children and Youth Services, the infant was removed and placed with a family member.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Steele and Socie are awaiting their preliminary hearing set for April 20 at 9. a.m. They are both out on bail.