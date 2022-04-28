CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The identities of two people who died in a multi-vehicle crash in Centre County Wednesday have been released.

Samuel Keller, 71, of Petersburg and Brandy Butler, 29, of Jersey Shore were pronounced dead at the scene by Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers. Both reportedly died of blunt force trauma and the crash has been ruled accidental.

Keller was driving his 2020 Chevy Malibu south on Route 64 between Hublersburg Road and Hubler Ridge Road when state police say he crossed the center lane and hit a 2015 Chevy head-on. Butler was riding as a passenger in the 2015 Chevy when the crash occurred. Both were not properly wearing their seatbelts, according to state police.

State police recently addressed what they are calling a surge in deadly crashes on Route 64 in Walker Township saying 24 of 36 fatal crashes in Troop G’s area involved people not wearing seatbelts.

Members of the Walker Township Board of Supervisors are reportedly in talks with PennDOT about reducing speeds in the area.