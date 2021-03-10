Two hospitalized after fire at Connor Towers

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were taken to the hospital after they were injured in a fire at Connor Towers in Johnstown.
Emergency teams were first called to the 13-story building on Vine Street around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night. According to County dispatch, multiple departments responded and two people were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
The cause of the blaze is not known at this time. Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated as more information becomes available.