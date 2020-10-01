Two from Philadelphia caught with meth on Turnpike in Somerset County

STONYCREEK TWP., SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police from the Pennsylvania Turnpike station in Somerset County have charged two men from Philadelphia after finding meth during a traffic stop.

Troopers report that they pulled over Michael Washington, 34, and Kyseem Hawkins, 25, from Philadelphia on Monday, Sept. 28, just after 11 p.m. The car was stopped for a vehicle code violation.

During the stop, Troopers say the men were found to be in possession of 180 grams of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Possession With Intent to Deliver charges were filed.