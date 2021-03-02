Two from Ohio charged with producing counterfeit bills in Somerset

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Ohio residents are facing charges in Somerset County after police said they had counterfeit bills and drug paraphernalia in their hotel room.

Charles Pierce, 41 and Kristin Lones, 34, both of Akron, were arrested on Feb. 26 when police made contact with Pierce and Lones regarding a prior incident involving counterfeit currency. Police said the two consented to a search of their vehicle, where a Cannon printer was found in the trunk.

After consenting to a search of their hotel room, police found $3,000 of counterfeit currency and various items used to produce it, including a printer, white out, glue, etc. Police also found two glass pipes with white residue, a $50 counterfeit bill rolled up with white residue and a scale in the hotel room.

Both individuals are being held in Somerset County Prison and have preliminary hearings scheduled for March 9. They have been charged with multiple felony counts of forgery and trademark counterfeiting, along with a misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.