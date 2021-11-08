Two found on Pa. Turnpike after spending counterfeit money through Somerset, police say

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Ohio residents were arrested after allegedly spending counterfeit money through Somerset Borough and being found on the Pa. Turnpike with hundreds of dollars of tools in their car.

Jesse Williams, 21, and Kadasha Braswell, 27, both of Youngstown Ohio, were found Friday, Oct. 29 after State Police were alerted to be on the lookout for a white Ford Taurus with Maryland registration possibly traveling east on I-76. The suspects were allegedly spending counterfeit money through Somerset at places like Turkey Hill, 7-Eleven, and Burger King.

The Taurus was spotted and pulled over that same afternoon in the Stoneycreek Township area of the Turnpike. More than $1,700 in various power tools were also found in the car.

Both Williams and Braswell were arrested and charged with theft, forgery and false identification.