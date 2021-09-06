Two found on I-80 after rollover crash in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police were called to the scene of a rollover crash only to later find the driver and passenger walking down I-80 Thursday afternoon.

Police report that the two 30-year-olds were driving on I-80 near mile marker 113 in Clearfield County. The Subaru Outback proceeded to roll over for an unknown reason. When they arrived at the scene, the car was on its roof with no driver to be found. Fire and EMS helped clean up the scene.

Shortly after, police received a call about two men walking down Interstate 80. After stopping both men, it was discovered that they were the driver and passenger from the flipped-over Subaru.