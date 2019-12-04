Two found dead in home in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people have been found dead inside a home in State College.

According to police, the two bodies were found in a home on E. Prospect Ave. Wednesday afternoon.

Family members had called the police, worried that the home appeared empty, even though the car was in the driveway.

Police went to the home with those family members when they found both of the bodies.

Police say there are no signs of foul play or any break-ins.

The coroner is on the scene and the cause of death is under investigation.

WTAJ has a crew on the scene. This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ for updates.