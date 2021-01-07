Two found dead in Ebensburg apartment, police investigating

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were found dead in an Ebensburg apartment early Thursday morning.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees says that the two deceased individuals were found by a family member inside their Westview Apartment on the 700 block of Ben Franklin Highway around 2:15 a.m.

A 49-year-old woman was reportedly located in the apartment kitchen and a 51-year-old man was found in a bedroom. The individual’s names are withheld at this time while the next of kin is notified.

Official autopsy results are currently pending but the Lees says there were no signs of trauma to either person and no foul play is suspected at this time.

Ebensburg Borough police are reportedly investigating the deaths along with the County Coroner’s office.