Two flown to hospital after ‘forcefully’ thrown from motorcycle on Turnpike

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man and woman were flown to Conemaugh hospital in Johnstown after crashing their motorcycle on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Monday morning.

The duo, both from Columbus, OH, and in their 60s, were traveling east on the turnpike near mile marker 100.8 in the left lane when they experienced a “tire failure.” The driver lost control of the Harley-Davidson Ultra Classic and they were both thrown “forcefully” from the bike.

According to state police, both riders came to rest in the left lane while the bike continued to slide past them, stopping in the middle lane of the three-lane section of the turnpike.

Both riders were taken by air to Conemaugh Memorial in Johnstown by Medstar and Stat Medevac with serious injuries.