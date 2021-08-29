Two firefighters hurt responding to fire in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two firefighters were taken to the hospital after responding to a garage fire and explosion.
The fire happened on Evergreen Drive in Beccaria Township late Sunday afternoon. There has been no update on the condition of the firefighters’ injuries.
The state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the garage fire.
