Two festivals to take place at same time in Punxsutawney

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two festivals will compete during the same week in Punxsutawney next year.

The Punxsutawney Groundhog Festival usually takes place in Barkley Square during the week of Fourth of July.

After some concerns this year, borough council denied the committee’s request to hold it in the square next year.

The festival committee announced a new location for the festival Friday.

The 2020 Groundhog Festival will take place at the Punxsutawney National Guard Armory from June 28 until July 4.

“By looking at this, we seldom care, we have a new beginning,” general chairman Roger Steele said. “We want to be positive in nature. We are the Punxsutawney Groundhog Festival, we will remain the Punxsutawney Groundhog Festival.”

There’s plans to have plenty of room food vendors, artisans, live music and amusement rides for kids and adults.

They also want to thank veterans with this year’s festival.

“There’s just so much room here that we’ll have to have several meetings and walk arounds and talk arounds to make sure everybody has the opportunity to deploy their expertise,” Steele said.

At the same time, a new festival hosted by the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce will happen in the square.

“They definitely wanted a festival in 2020 and they definitely wanted it in Barkely Square, as it has been for the last many many years,” Chamber of Commerce executive director Bob Cardamone said.

Cardamone said the big difference is they want the community, businesses and fire department involved in planning and hosting activities that week.

“We want the attitude the more activities we’re having in the community, the longer people will stay,” Cardamone said. “Hopefully that will be an economic boost for the community, hopefully we’ll get tourists who come in and say this is a great town to live in.”

Festival in the Park 2020 will take place June 27 though July 4.

It will be located in Barkley Square, along two side streets and into Harmon Field.

Cardamone said they’ll be open to street sales and church events corresponding with the week.

The Chamber is holding a public meeting to gather more ideas on Wednesday, August 7 at 6 p.m. at the Jackson Theater.