Two face charges after traffic stop finds fentanyl, meth in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Centre County residents are facing charges after a traffic stop led state police K-9 to find fentanyl and meth in their car.

According to the report, Joshua Stasko, 30, of Clarence, and Heather Adams, 41, of Moshannon, were traveling on Interstate 99 Tuesday, July 13 just after 12:30 a.m. when state police conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, a K9 was called to perform an exterior search of their Ford Fusion.

After the K9 alerted police of possible drugs by sitting, the Fusion was towed to a police impound lot. After receiving a search warrant, troopers report they found suspected fentanyl, meth, marijuana, THC wax and paraphernalia.

Stasko was arrested for DUI that evening. Police report that charges are pending.