Two dead in driveway, apparent murder-suicide, coroner says

JACKSON TWP., CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Coroner was called to a home in Jackson Township Thursday afternoon after police arrived at the scene to find two bodies.

According to officials, there were several calls made around 11:30 a.m. from the man saying that he had shot his wife.

Both were found in the driveway when police arrived.

Officials say that the gun was recovered and that the two were possibly going through a divorce.

Jackson Township police and the Cambria County coroner are investigating. We have a reporter at the scene and will continue to confirm more information.