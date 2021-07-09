Two-day detour on Route 56 for improvement work in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Friday announced that Route 56 eastbound will be detoured between Route 3044 (Washington Street) and Johns Streets to place a high friction surface treatment in Johnstown.

Beginning Wednesday, July 14, Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance Inc, of Everett will implement the two-night detour between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. With weather and temperature important factors in the project, work will reportedly be moved to the following morning if it can not take place on the first night.

The detour will follow Route 3044 (Washington Street), to Johns Street and back to Route 56 eastbound. The high friction surface treatment work is part of an overall improvement project on Route 56 that previously included pavement preservation, substructure rehabilitation of the Kernville Viaduct and rehabilitation of two retaining walls.

Additional work on Route 56 is set to take place later this summer including the completion of signage upgrades, substructure repairs and protective coating. Strip seal gland replacement on the War Memorial bridge and the replacement of expansion dams on the Point Stadium Bridge will also take place.

PennDOT says work on the $4.8 million project is expected to be completed by late October. Additional information on the improvement project can be found by visiting penndot.gov/District9.