Two Clearfield County Jail inmates attack another inmate, charged with assault

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police were called to Clearfield County Jail for a report of an assault that happened between inmates on Aug. 9 at 1:25 p.m.

Two inmates, Charles Stephens, 31, and Edward Bell, 26, both attacked another inmate according to a press release from police.

The other inmate suffered an orbital fraction as well as multiple lacerations.

Both Stephens and Bell have been charged for assault.