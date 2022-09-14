CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County Election Board recently announced that community members will have the final say in a possible merger.

Boggs Township and Wallaceton are proposing a merger between the two. This was made possible after the proposal met all requirements and obtained enough signatures to be added.

Many officials believe that the merger will benefit both municipalities when it comes to taxes and general maintenance of road work and snow removal.

“We just have to wait and see how people react on election day from Wallecton and Boggs Township, that’s going to be the deciding factor in how we go forward with this, and it’s going to take a little time to work the details out,” Russel Jackson, Charmain and Road Worker for the Boggs Township Municipal Authority said. “So this is just one step in the process of going through to try and make a better community.”

Jackson also added that Boggs township has more updated equipment and three road workers, as Wallaceton only has one.

If the merger is passed in November the Wallaceton Borough will be no more and both municipalities will become one and go under the Boggs Township Municipality.